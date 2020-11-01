SEBRING — CareerSource Heartland will be holding a Virtual Hiring Event this Thursday, Nov. 5. It will start at 10 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. Those interested in Highlands County may call Jianna Acosta at 863-385-3672, ext. 1308 or Arthur Conover at 863-385-3672, ext. 1325.
Positions currently posted for the event include: weekend caregiver, correctional officer-trainee, LPN, caregivers, corrections officer, certified medical assistant part time and full time, registration representative, office clerk (bilingual), custody technician and residential treatment assistant.
Colleen Dukes, business operations manager, said job seekers must be registered in advance to be able to participate. The deadline to do that for the event will be Wednesday.
Job seekers will be talking with a business representative. Dukes said the process will likely take at least 30 minutes. However, she added, the call will only take a few minutes for those people who are already in the CareerSource system.
The person will be asked if he or she has an updated resume. Help with that will be available.
Dukes said the representative will discuss what the person wants to highlight while talking to the employer. The discussion will include other things such as showing up for work every day and being on time.
Each job seeker will be given a password to be able to speak directly to the employer.
Dukes said the staff will handle setting up the employer’s booth and uploading the open positions. The only thing the employer has to do is log in.
Dukes said there are more than 300 open jobs. In addition to Highlands, the jobs are also in DeSoto, Hardee and Okeechobee counties.