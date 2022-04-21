In our post-pandemic – or should I say hopefully post-pandemic – world, we have learned to do many things differently. While we’ve returned to dining out, concerts, shows and shopping in droves, there are some new ways of doing things that have really made my life quite a bit more productive. In fact, these new ways of connecting have made life easier on many levels.
Just this week I expect to be on several particularly important virtual meetings during my workday. Prior to COVID, those meetings would have included hundreds of miles of driving and many lost hours of productivity behind the wheel. While I would listen to audio books at times, typically traffic in the areas I would be traveling made focusing on anything other than imminent survival foolhardy. I find this new method of connecting absolutely fantastic because driving for hours to attend meetings only to drive more hours home equaled an exhausting day and quite a bit of road-related stress.
Having more energy is important because there will also be after-work meetings for personal enrichment and education that are also virtual in nature. Zoom has become nearly as important as the ability to make a phone call and honestly, if I stop long enough to truthfully consider it, I may be utilizing it as often as my phone to connect. Having access to educators I’d normally never be able to sit in a room with is just another amazing opportunity our shifted interactions has opened up in my world.
In addition to virtually connecting for work and self-improvement, there will also be the dialing in to get recent medical appointment results via a telehealth follow-up meeting. While I could drive several hours and wait in a room with others to get my 10 minutes with a physician, taking her telehealth call will be much more convenient for both of us. So convenient in fact that I’m able to schedule it at the end of my workday rather than miss time from work. Not only does this save me time and money, but I will still be able to feed the cats with a mere 15-minute delay. There’s no extra driving, no sitting around waiting and if that’s not progress, what is?
I hope to soon head out on a trip and while vacationing could potentially join in for important meetings or classes if the connectivity is consistent enough to allow it. Most of the time we have been off grid when we travel, but this is increasingly rare as the years go by. Too much of life is now online to be out of bars for very long.
In the next 20 years I am hopeful the high price internet some of us are chasing will be a more widespread, affordable amenity. Until then we will pay the high fees as part of the cost of doing life. With an upgrade I’m adding I have taken stock and balanced out the savings of all those trips I’m not making, those hours I’m not losing and the opportunities I now have as the benefits for the extra funds faster internet requires. If it delivers and quickly, then it will be worth it.