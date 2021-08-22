Virus can get through mask openings
I used to like listening to Bryan Fisher, a Baptist ministry on TV from 2-3 p.m. on Channel 49-3. He gave info and news that I believed was true, and did not hear elsewhere on the other news stations. He can be reached on the net, since no longer on TV. Look up afa.netmask. There you can pick the site: afa.net — Masks Do Not Work. Period and the site afa.net — it is Scientifically Impossible for Masks to work by medical professionals.
On those sites it says that the openings in our masks are 30 times larger than the size of the virus. It takes only one particle of virus to infect and that wearing the mask causes more harm than good.
So why are our kids in schools wearing masks? Why hasn’t our government, politicians, and news media covered this. He gives scientific information.
It’s said that if you tell a lie long enough, people will start believing it. There is also an old adage that if you keep crying wolf, soon people stop believing you.
Paul Strunc
Sebring