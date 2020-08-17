FORT LAUDERDALE — When Floridians overwhelmingly approved a measure allowing most felons to vote after completing their sentences, many expected Democrats to benefit most from the participation of up to 1.4 million newly eligible voters in this year’s election.
But the coronavirus pandemic, which has hampered registration drives, and a disputed requirement that felons pay a series of costs before their rights are restored have turned the anticipated geyser of new voters in the largest swing state into a trickle.
The state does not track how many felons — or “returning citizens” as many activists call them — have been registered since Amendment 4 passed in 2018, lifting a ban enacted following the Civil War. But Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, the amendment’s main backer, puts the number at 100,000.
He hopes to add 40,000 more by the state’s Oct. 5 general election registration deadline.
Although the tally is far from the originally anticipated surge of new voters, Meade points out that 140,000 would still be more than the 110,000 votes by which President Donald Trump carried Florida in 2016 and, famously, the 537 votes that separated Republican George W. Bush from Democrat Al Gore in 2000.
But, he added, there’s also a principle, not just an election, at stake.
“This is about American citizens having their voices heard,” said Meade, who registered last year after a drug conviction two decades ago.
Most Floridians apparently agreed: The measure garnered support from liberal and conservative groups and passed with 64% of the vote.
Not all felons vote Democratic, of course, but some observers argued that the party would be the big winner since African Americans are disproportionately represented in Florida’s felon population and they favor the party by wide margins.
But a dispute over the amendment’s wording means it has fallen short of its promise. Amendment 4 allows people convicted of felonies — with the exception of murders and sex offenses — to register once they finish their sentences.
Its backers say that means once the prison term and probation are complete. But Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-dominated state Legislature said the amendment also required felons to fully pay any fines, fees and restitution owed — and enacted a law spelling that out last year. The amendment’s backers have challenged that in court.
A study by University of Florida political science professor Dan Smith estimates that 77% of eligible felons owe some money, with 60% owing at least $1,000 and 19% at least $10,000.
Republican state Sen. Jeff Brandes, who sponsored the bill, noted that when the amendment was proposed, its backers told the state Supreme Court that a completed sentence included paying all monetary obligations.
“There is some concern that there is a bait and switch going on here,” Brandes said, adding that he supports restoring the right, and his legislation makes it easier for felons to get costs waived by a judge.
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition has raised more than $4 million to help pay court costs. Donations have come from retired basketball star Michael Jordan as well as More Than a Vote, an organization dedicated to maximizing Black turnout that counts basketball star LeBron James and comedian Kevin Hart among its backers.