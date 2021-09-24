Virus is not going away
At a recent Lake Placid township meeting our twp. administrator, Phil Williams, reported that of the 45 twp. employees only 15 have been vaccinated. This dismal number might be improved by offering a cash incentive. If the anti-vaxxers turn this down they will not be considered for future promotions or transfer approvals. The punitive steps were denied by the committee.
Mr. Williams is an excellent administrator, with decades of personnel management experience. The twp. committee should reconsider his suggestions. Many feel that cash incentives should be given to those responsible people who chose vaccination, zero cash to the others.
With the flu season soon to come, will the employees expect cash to get vaccinated?
The delta variant is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, 95% of the hospitalized have not been vaccinated. Thirty-nine million of our citizens are coronavirus victims as are 640,000 deaths.
This virus is not going away. It will be with us possibly forever as are the organisms causing pneumonia, cholera, measles, leprosy, etc., etc.
If this isn’t enough to convince the unvaccinated, nothing will.
Jack Culkin
Lake Placid