SEBRING — If you go to Publix today, don’t expect to find someone cooking the latest Aprons recipe for sampling.
Also, be prepared to go home with just two of certain key household items that have become scarce in the last couple of weeks, thanks to hoarding and panic buying over novel-coronavirus COVID-19.
The supermarket chain, based out of Lakeland, has joined other stores to limit purchases in an effort to ensure all customers can get what they need and have items in stock until the next truck arrives.
Currently, Publix is only allowing customers to purchase two of the following items:
- Hand soaps and sanitizers
- Rubbing alcohol
- Bleach
- Disinfectant wipes and sprays
- Aerosol disinfectant sprays
- Facial masks and gloves
- Facial tissue
- Disposable cups, plates and utensils
In Sebring’s Walmart Tuesday night, shelves had no hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes or first aid alcohol.
At approximately 10 p.m., one single box of alcohol arrived on an empty shelf, and at least one customer helped himself to more than half a dozen bottles, leaving just a couple in the box.
Toilet paper was also bought up at Walmart, as well as other stores. On Saturday, Business Insider reports that three Australian women tussled over toilet paper in a Woolworths supermarket in that country. It’s believed that reports of panic buying there helped spark panic purchases here.
National reports state that not only does the average person in the U.S. use about 100 rolls of toilet paper each year, the U.S. imports very little toilet paper — less than 10% — and most of that is from Canada and Mexico, meaning the supply chain will likely stay intact.
According to multiple news sources, there is no shortage of toilet paper production: As many as 150 U.S. companies make the product.
However, artificial shortages have developed because of panic buying, resulting in some stores having to limit the amount of toilet paper being sold to each household.
CNN reports that the four major reasons people resort to extremes is conflicting messages, a lack of a clear direction from officials, fear from others’ panic buying — if they take it all, I won’t have any — a natural tendency to over-prepare and the ability to feel a sense of control.
Part of the panic buying can be attributed to government advisories. The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Department of Homeland Security told people to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak with a stockpile of supplies for a two-week quarantine.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that supermarkets, in addition to rationing staple items and working to restock more quickly to meet demand, have also looked at ways to feed an increasing number of “self-isolating consumers.”
Online or store-based curbside or grocery delivery services, with no face-to-face payments, have presented themselves as a means of providing for isolated people.
Meanwhile, Business Insider has reported that several panic-bought items are not necessary in an epidemic.
Dr. Manisha Juthani, an associate professor of medicine of infectious diseases and epidemiology of microbial diseases at Yale School of Medicine, and Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, listed five items people have bought in panic that they don’t really need.
Toilet paper
While Juthanj said having some supply of toilet paper in the house is worthwhile, stockpiling is unnecessary, even for two weeks. Redlener, also baffled at the toilet paper panic, said there’s not immediate reason why that item would be difficult to get, if needed.
Bottled water
Juthani said most tap water is drinkable, especially in this country, and water systems should not be vulnerable to this disease, based on what they know. Still, Redlener said some people in areas with less readily available supplies might want to make sure they have a 14-day supply of water at home for a quarantine.
Batteries
Batteries are generally useful for a hurricane kit, but not for a coronavirus quarantine. The experts said an outbreak would not likely affect major infrastructure systems like water and electricity.
“I doubt that we’d be in any kind of situation where electricity would be down,” Redlener said.
The only situation he saw of use for a 14-day supply of batteries would be for children needing to play with battery-powered toys.
Hand sanitizer
Every house should have some hand sanitizer to prevent infections, but clearing shelves is excessive, Juthanj said, and not necessary.
“Good old-fashioned soap and water are good enough for hand hygiene,” Juthani said. “Although hand sanitizer is convenient and easy to bring with you, I think stockpiling it is not necessary.”
Redlener said people should purchase in calm ways, “and not go rushing out and just going crazy.”
Too much canned food
While having a 14-day supply of food is good, both Redlener and Juthani recommended a gradual approach, and said stockpiling food might not be necessary.
“It depends on where you live,” Redlener said. “Because in New York City, everybody can get prepared food and grocery delivered. But in cities and urban and rural areas where that’s not possible, that’d be a different story.”