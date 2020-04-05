Influenza, called “flu,” is a viral disease that sometimes comes in epidemics.
There are several different viruses that cause flu and getting the flu once does not necessarily provide a person with immunity against future flu infections.
Vaccines that protect against the flu have been developed, however viruses change year to year. Because of this, each year a new vaccine must be developed that is adjusted for the changes in the viruses that are likely to be widespread.
Sometimes influenza changes to a serious disease. There was a worldwide epidemic (called a pandemic) of influenza in 1918-19. Between 10-20 million people died. Some of those deaths were probably cause by bacteria that attached to people already weakened from fighting the viral infection.
Dorothy Smalls
Lake Placid