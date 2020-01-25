SEBRING — Visit Sebring/the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) this week approved two new race-themed events to take place in Sebring, and parts of Avon Park and Lake Placid, in 2020.
The TDC voted to support GFNY Florida, an international cycling marathon, scheduled to take place Oct. 22-25. The event is expected to attract 1,000 cyclists from around Florida, the U.S and other countries in its first year. GFNY events take place all around the world with only New York City and Santa Fe, New Mexico as other U.S. locations.
The event will hub at the Sebring Civic Center and will consist of pre-race group rides, pre and post-race social events, a vendor expo and post-race awards reception and ceremony. The actual race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 25, and there are also tentative plans to host timed trials on Friday and a kid’s race on Saturday.
The TDC also voted to support Expedition Florida Adventure Race, which will take place Dec. 29-Jan. 2, 2021, expecting to attract 100 racers in its first year. The race includes running/hiking, boating, biking and navigating on both a three-day and five-day course that would cover much of Highlands County and parts of Polk County with Sebring serving as the host city. Similar to adventure races on television, the race will include teams of one to four people.
“These events were both looking for a destination that is off-the-beaten path and can showcase authentic, natural Florida to their race participants, so we are the perfect location for them,” said TDC Chairman and Highlands County Commissioner Jim Brooks. “These race-themed events not only plan to attract visitors to our area during key need periods when hotel occupancy is low, but they also tie in nicely with our racing heritage.”
More details will be available soon on both events.
The TDC’s mission is to contribute to a positive quality of life for the residents of Highlands County through destination promotion, tourism development, advocacy and resource management — which are foundation pieces for future economic growth. For more information about the TDC, visit www.VisitSebring.com.