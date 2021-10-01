SEBRING — The COVID-19 pandemic chilled the 2020 tourist season, but gave new meaning to this year’s third annual Tourism Awards.
Pandemic challenges made the 2020 awards and their recipients that much more exceptional, said Casey Hartt, lead marketer for Visit Sebring, marketing arm of the Tourist Development Council.
“Through their performance and actions, they are creating situations that result in happy, grateful, surprised and delighted visitors who can’t wait to return to Highlands County,” Hartt said at the awards presentation Wednesday.
Since much economic development starts with tourism, local tourism ambassadors may be the first, but hopefully not the last interaction tourists have with the community, Hartt said. This year saw eight categories of awards.
Attraction Service ChampionLorrie Smith, Attraction Service Champion for 2020, handles all aspects of renting South Florida State College’s Wildstein Center and University Center. Despite a difficult year for live entertainment, she handled disgruntled customers, act cancellations and an ever-changing daily work routine with exceptional customer service, Hartt said.
Hotel Service Champion
David Bruns of The Hotel Jacaranda won Hotel Service Champion. A long-time employee at the Hotel Jacaranda and recent new general manager, Bruns has created a “hometown feel” for all patrons at the restaurant and/or hotel by being a “hands-on” manager with a strong relationship with his staff, Hartt said.
Restaurant Service Champion
Danielle Jackson from the Hotel Jacaranda’s dining room won this year’s Restaurant Champion Award for exemplary service to guests and use of her own imagination and immediate resources to enhance the guest experience. As a familiar, asked-for person at the restaurant since 2012, she has remained dedicated to patrons’ dining experience throughout the pandemic, Hartt said.
Rising Star ChampionYunii del Campo, owner of Sophie’s Café’, won this year’s Rising Star Champion Award. As a young, local, female entrepreneur with a reputation as a hard-worker in the local service industry, Hartt said Campo, owner of her own café,’ effectively ran her business throughout the pandemic and came out on the other end stronger than ever.
Volunteer ChampionRuth Fletcher won the Volunteer Champion Award thanks to her collaboration with the TDC to create the geocaching tours and trails. Hartt said Fletcher provided her with a binder containing all she would need to know, and since Sebring Area GeoTour: Florida’s Hidden Gem, the first local geocaching attraction and the third in Florida, opened in 2020, it has attracted thousands of people to the area, many of them returning often.
Innovation ChampionDon Davies from Sugar Sand Distillery won this year’s Innovation Award for converting his business to produce a moisturizing hand sanitizer during the pandemic. While his operation could not supply enough for the county’s 100,000-plus residents, Hartt said, it could produce enough for drive-up customers, home health care agencies, doctors and some government offices.
Sports Tourism Champion
Lidia & Uli Fluhme from Gran Fondo, New York won the Sports Champion Award for bringing the cycling event to Highlands County during the midst of a pandemic, generating $655,000 in total economic impact, $49,188 in state and local sales tax and $330,037 in total projected hotel impact. GFNY sees this as becoming an annual event attracting more riders each year.
Humanitarian ChampionTonya Kahn and Stephanie Nelson from Organically Local won the Humanitarian Champion Award, Hartt said, for creating a contactless pop-up market serving Highlands County and surrounding areas for nearly three months during the shutdown. Although Kahn and Nelson made very little profit, Hartt said they helped another suffering business and gave away a lot of food to struggling families.