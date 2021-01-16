SEBRING — In an effort to recognize and celebrate the hundreds of dedicated tourism professionals who provide exceptional customer service and ensure our visitors create special memories with their families and friends throughout their time here, Visit Sebring/the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) has created the Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards.
With eight special tourism-related award categories, find which category your favorite tourism professional or volunteers falls into and nominate them before March 31, 2021. Then, in May the local tourism industry stars will be recognized and new tourism-related information will be revealed in celebration of National Tourism & Travel Week.
Award categories include:
- Attraction Service Champion
- Hotel Service Champion
- Restaurant Service Champion
- Rising Star Champion
- Volunteer Champion
- Innovation Champion
- Sports Tourism Champion
- Humanitarian Champion
To nominate individuals for this year’s Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards, visit https://visitsebring.com/tourism-awards/. Before you submit your nomination(s), first review the Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards Rules & Guidelines. The deadline for nominations is March 31.