SEBRING – Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) has secured The Huddle Up Group (HUG) to evaluate the area as a sports tourism destination.
The goal of the project is to identify areas of opportunity to drive more visitation to Highlands County through hosting sports-related events and competitions.
“We know there is an opportunity to increase sports-related visitation in our destination, and we look forward to working with HUG to measure the current effectiveness and future potential of Highlands County as a destination for more sports tourism,” said Casey Hartt, Visit Sebring/TDC lead marketing consultant.
Hartt said the TDC has contracted HUG for $32,000 to use a six-step methodology to audit of Highlands County’s current sports tourism efforts and host a three-day in-person venue evaluation in the Highlands County area to include a community input meeting at 9 a.m. Jan. 15 at Inn on the Lakes.
The public is invited to attend this meeting and and give their insight.
When asked on which areas of sports marketing this study might focus, Hartt said she wouldn’t know until after HUG has completed an analysis of existing marketing and compared that against public input.
“We are excited to partner with Visit Sebring on this important project,” said John Schmieder, HUG founder and CEO. “Given the TDC’s reach into multiple jurisdictions throughout Highlands County, it is important to have an aligned game plan to grow sports tourism across the region. We look forward to working with the Visit Sebring/TDC throughout this process.”
The final project report is expected to be delivered to the TDC and its stakeholders in spring 2020.