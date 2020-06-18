SEBRING — The Highlands County Tourist Development Council recently revised and expanded its Event Grant Program into five main categories for event planners who may request funding from the TDC for events that attract tourists from outside the county. The TDC’s Event Grant Program is permitted only as a means of advertising and promoting tourism. Therefore, events funded through this program must demonstrate the intent and effect of attracting visitors to Highlands County.
The new Event Grant Program categories include:
- High Impact Signature Events
- First Year Events
- Sporting Events
- Community Events
- Special Events/Group Meetings or Conferences
“The TDC offers these grants as we recognize that events and meetings are a major contributor to the county’s overall tourism economy,” said Jim Brooks, TDC chairman and Highlands County commissioner. “This newly refined Event Grant Program will help the TDC adopt more of a strategic approach when allocating funding assistance to those events that are attracting tourists to our destination during the time of year when we need them here most.”
Applications for Community Events are due by July 1, 2020 for any community event taking place in 2021. Applications for the other four categories will be reviewed at each TDC quarterly board meeting. Only events taking place April-December will be considered for funding in any category. For more information, please consult the Event Grant Program web page for guidelines and application details.
The TDC will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19 for any event planners who would like to call in and ask questions about the new program. The number to dial in is 904-638-2711; conference ID: 875 795 152#. The call will be recorded for those who cannot call in.
The TDC oversees the County’s 4% Tourist Development Tax (TDT), which is levied on occupied transient lodging sales, i.e. hotels/motels, campgrounds and other short-term (less than six months) rental properties. The TDT is not paid by Highlands County residents. TDT revenues are designated to promote Highlands County as a preferred visitor destination and assist with increasing tourism to the county in the non-peak tourism months and generating additional economic activity in the destination.
For more information, please go to VisitSebring.com/grants/, call 863-402-6909 or email Chantel Brutus at CBrutus@HighlandsFL.gov.