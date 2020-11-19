The Sebring Historical Society in partnership with the Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge invite your readers to visit the Weigel House, 1989 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. A display about the Kenilworth Lodge and an ongoing project of the Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge will be available for viewing.
There is no admission charge for viewing this display or for seeing the interior of the Weigel House. For more information, call Georgia at 863-659-1640.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring