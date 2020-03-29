SEBRING — VisitFlorida, the tourism marketing arm of the Florida state government, has had a reprieve this year: It got funded at $50 million per year for another three years.
However, with travel into, out of and around the state heavily curtailed if not shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the agency has changed its focus to warning people how to keep from getting the infection, according to the local tourist marketer who works closely with the agency.
Casey Wohl Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (VisitSebring.com), said with so many events having been postponed and rescheduled for the fall — hopefully, when the pandemic has subsided — VisitFlorida has shifted its advertising toward encouraging people to engage in social distancing and regular hand washing.
The VisitFlorida web site at VisitFlorida.com still lists places to go, all of which are expected to be open fully once the COVID-19 pandemic ends and any travel restrictions are lifted.
Hart said VisitFlorida restructured and now has a new person as a liaison for Heartland Florida, but the big concern right now is helping tourism businesses, whether attractions, hotels or restaurants, to cope with an effective shutdown of the industry.
Locally, the TDC and the Economic Development Commission have joined forces with local chambers of commerce and tourist attractions and hospitality businesses to find ways of surviving the crisis.
They had their first of several conference calls on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Highlands County and how it impacts tourism-related businesses. They included the tourism segments of hotels, restaurants, and attractions.
“Obviously, there is a lot of concern because people are in shock,” Hartt said.
Some of the hotels are completely closed, Hartt said, although some are open to guests who, like the staff, will practice social distancing.
She said some hotels are accepting reservations from people who have arrived to help with the crisis, such as medical professionals.
In talking with MuchPR, VisitSebring’s public relations firm based in New York City, Hartt learned that Highlands County is “way behind the curve” in the number of active cases and the measures being implemented there to halt the spread of the disease.
Essentially, Hartt said, what is happening there has the potential to happen here in two weeks or more, unless the spread of the disease subsides by people taking precautions.
“It’s surreal up there. You wear masks and [latex] gloves if you go out,” Hartt said. “When the 12 Hours [of Sebring] got rescheduled, it got real for us.”
Like the statewide agency, VisitSebring has halted all marketing and has focused efforts on spreading the word on precautions people should take during the pandemic and on helping local businesses navigate the crisis.
“All businesses are very concerned. They want the best for their employees,” Hartt said. “They are looking out [and doing] the best for their people.”
Some businesses usually involved in operating a tourist attraction with products to sell have looked at ways to retool for the crisis. An example is Sugar Sand Distillery, which has used its equipment to make and sell hand sanitizer.
Local elected officials, when speaking with the Highlands News-Sun about the long-term prognosis for the local economy, have encouraged residents to support locally-owned businesses and help circulate funds that otherwise have left the economy with winter visitors or absent tourists.
Also, Hartt and local chambers of commerce have encouraged businesses to get the word out on what products or services they have available for this crisis.
Meanwhile, Hartt said that the next Highlands County Tourism COVID-19 conference call will be at 2 p.m. this Tuesday, toll-free at 1-888-585-9008 or via GoToMeeting.com online conference room at 754-774-918.