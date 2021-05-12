SEBRING — If you have a small, minority, rural or agritourism business with revenue of $1.25 million or less or a nonprofit organization, VISITFlorida wants to help you out.
The statewide tourism marketing agency is taking applications for the Targeted Marketing Assistance Program, designed to help small businesses improve marketing efforts through a variety of benefits.
The deadline is Friday, June 4, and space is limited. Applications get reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those chosen for the program get the benefits at no cost for a program that runs from July 1, 2021 until June 30, 2022. Those benefits include:
- Consultation, by request, with the VISITFlorida regional partnership manager to review current resources and benefits available, as well as a business’ current marketing plan.
- Access to “how to” webinars, training and/or videos on various topics.
- Editorial and/or creative review of a brochure.
- Opportunity for press releases highlighting specific events, business reopenings, safety measures or any other newsworthy announcements across VISITFlorida’s media channels
- Complimentary Enhanced Web Listing
- Access to the Small Business Marketing Toolkit
- Free brochure distribution at the Official Florida Welcome Centers, limited to one design of 4-inch by 9-inch brochure for each center, subject to review and approval.
- One-time discount on Small Business Partnership for new partners only: $149 per year, which is usually $395 per year.
Joining at the reduced rate unlocks additional partnership benefits, including a listing in the Official Florida Vacation Guide, access to research data and partner-to-partner specials and discounts.
To apply for the Targeted Marketing Assistance Program, visit www.visitflorida.org.