SEBRING — With vaccinations up and restrictions reduced, people have begun to emerge from the pandemic looking for something to do.
VisitSebring has some ideas. The Highlands County Tourist Development Council has compiled a list of family-friendly events, activities and sights for the summer to bring in more tourists and give local residents a full list of things to do each weekend.
Some of the newest events include a GeoTour that consists of four geocaching GeoTrails: Ranch & Harvest, Parks & Recreation, Historic, and Art & Culture. A new Centennial GeoTrail will launch Sept. 25, celebrating the heritage of Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid, as part of the 100 years of Highlands County.
The TDC through VisitSebring recently launched a “Sips, Suds and Soda Trail” to showcase local and regional craft beverages, including a visit to the Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works, with more than 300 different flavors of sodas from all over the world, and 50 flavors of super premium ice cream.
Also, the Children’s Museum of the Highlands has recently completed renovations with an expanded area for children to discover their world through interactive exhibits.
Other activities families have always had available include:
- Taking an airboat ride along Arbuckle Creek or Lake Istokpoga to find wild alligators, birds, and other animals.
- Jog, skate or cycle through natural Florida at Highlands Hammock State Park.
- Prospect for over 130 gems and crystals at the Lost Mines of Atlantis Gem Mine and Rock Shop, south of Sebring on U.S. 27.
- Paddle a canoe or kayak on Arbuckle Creek from Lake Arbuckle to Lake Istokpoga through diverse habitats including cypress swamp, grass prairie, ranch land and oak hammock.
- Visit Archbold Biological Station, an active scientific research and environmental field study station. You can sign up for a self-guided nature tour or call ahead to schedule a tour with a guide.
- Explore and enjoy history and culture at your own pace through the 50 life-size and larger-than-life paintings of the Lake Placid outdoor mural gallery.
- Charter a fishing captain to take you where trophy bass, speckled perch, bluegill, shell cracker and warmouth are biting.
- Take in a view of Lake Arbuckle from the observation tower and boardwalk at the Avon Park Air Force Range. Be sure and check the base’s weekly schedule online for other events.
- Enjoy fresh orange ice cream and pick up a must-have citrus-themed souvenir or two at Maxwell Groves, just east of Avon Park.
- Tee off on the Citrus Golf Trail using the newly launched Citrus Golf Trail Summer Savings Passport.
If you want to see some sports, June and July have you covered with the following events:
- Heartland Triathlon Youth Race: June 12-13
- Motosurf & Motoskate – July 17-18
- Bono Bilt Youth Wrestling – July 16-18
You should also mark your calendar on July 23-25 for the annual Lake Placid Caladium Festival, a celebration of the ornamental plant that grows so well in the Lake Istokpoga bayheads. The festival includes a car and bike show.
Summer camps, for kids either cooped up from at-home school or just ready to get out of the classroom, consist of the following:
- Highlands County Tennis Association Summer Junior Camp — weekly from June 1 to July 30.
- The Grateful HeARTs for Youth Summer Camp week (arts and crafts) — June 1-4.
- Dragon’s Lair Super Summer Camp for martial arts and similar activities — June 1 through July 30.
- Junior Golf Camp — three separate weeks from June 21 through July 30.
For more details on these and any other on family-friendly local events, contact Tanya Churchmuch at tanya@muchpr.com or Casey Hartt at Casey@visitsebring.com.