SEBRING — As people get vaccinated and get more comfortable with going out, local businesses have offered incentives, especially those serving alcohol.
VisitSebring, the marketing arm of the Tourist Development Council, has announced a tour of places that make and serve local wines, spirits and craft beer. It’s a text/email promotion called the “Sebring Sips, Suds & Sodas Trail Pass,” available at explore.visitsebring.com.
Part of the deal includes a limited edition glass, while supplies last, and promise that everyone who visits eight of the nine participating locations by Sept. 30, 2021, will get entered to win a special prize. Offers include the following:
- Dock 633, 633 Lake June Road, Lake Placid — 20% off a first appetizer with any Sugar Sand Distillery beverage.
- Henscratch Farms, 980 Henscratch Road, Lake Placid — 15% off six bottles of wine.
- Market 27, 2951 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park — a seventh soda free with any six-pack of soda.
- Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works, 201 Circle Park Drive, Sebring — 15% off an entire bill.
- Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, 8222 W. Josephine Road, Sebring — a free glass of wine.
- Sugar Sand Distillery, 264 Henscratch Road, Lake Placid — $5 off a purchase of $25 or more.
- The Gator Shack, 4651 U.S. 98, Sebring — Buy one, get one free Sugar Sand Distillery beverage.
- Turn 2 Brewing Co. Inc., 4496 Tanglewood Drive, Sebring — 10% off your tab.
- Wet Dogs Brewing, 231 N. Main Ave., Journal Plaza, Lake Placid — 10% off your tab.
Meanwhile, since the pandemic kept people at home, missing friends and family and the concept of going out with others. Many economists have speculated that a period of extravagance will follow the end of COVID-19, whenever that happens.
RiverOaksTreatment.com, an addiction treatment center, surveyed 3,065 respondents and found that almost one-third of Floridians, 31%, plan a prolonged period of celebration after COVID-19. More than a quarter of those surveyed, 27%, want to make their first night out bigger than New Year’s Eve.
Reportedly, some have not even waited for the “all clear,” and have “gone out” virtually will their friends, with one in 10 playing drinking games on video calls. It hasn’t led to higher consumption, according to Alcohol.org, a leading provider of addiction treatment resources and information. Of 4,430 adults 21 and older, nearly all the drinkers surveyed in Florida, 84%, said they consume less alcohol hanging out online versus getting together in person.
Speculation about the reason for such results includes the ease of calling it an early night with the click of a mouse, blaming it on a bad signal. Approximately 7% said the ability to leave when they want was an advantage. Another 7% admitted to playing drinking games on video calls.
Overall, 68% said it’s safer: 76% of women and 50% of men. About 11% said it’s cheaper than going to a bar, with 9% happy about no “closing time.” About 5% liked not having to wait in line for a drink.
Local law enforcement reminds people who haven’t been out for a while that all the same rules still apply. Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart encourages local residents and visitors to enjoy what there is to offer, but if they drink, they need a designated driver to ensure safety for everyone.
“The last thing anyone wants is for a day of fun to turn into tragedy,” Hart said.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler echoed the sentiment of promoting local business — four of the nine local venues are in the greater Lake Placid area — but emphasized that anyone touring Lake Placid who gets drunk and drives will get a tour of a patrol car followed by the Highlands County Jail.
“In other words, come have fun, but be responsible,” Fanlser said.