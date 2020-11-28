SEBRING — VisitSebring, the marketing organization for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council, has won a bronze award in Rural Marketing for promotion of the 2019 Sebring Soda Festival.
“We are thrilled to receive this honor by the state of Florida for excellence in tourism marketing,” said Casey Hartt, VisitSebring’s lead marketing consultant. “The success of the Sebring Soda Festival is important to bolster visitation and economic activity in our area.”
The Sebring Soda Festival, brainchild of Jeff and Renee Kennedy, started on April 7, 2018, when the then-owners of Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works worked with the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce and Highlands County TDC to start up a soda festival on the Circle in historic downtown Sebring.
The Sebring Soda Festival got bigger in its second year, expanding into a two-day event on April 5-6 last year as a celebration of craft sodas and good, old-fashioned, family-oriented fun. Avery’s Beverages of New England also crafted a new custom soda, made just for the Sebring Soda Festival, named “Sebring Gator Grog,” featuring orange, kiwi and blue raspberry flavors.
VisitFlorida announced the awards on Nov. 19 at the 2020 Florida Tourism Hall of Fame and Flagler Awards event where, each year, leaders in Florida tourism are chosen by selection committees to receive awards and recognition for their efforts, skill, resourcefulness, creativity and innovative spirit.
The Flagler awards are named for Henry Morrison Flagler, the co-founder of Standard Oil, who fell in love with Florida in 1877 after wintering in Jacksonville, the only accessible Florida city, for his first wife’s health.
After her death, subsequent visits with his second wife convinced him to invest in the state’s development. Charmed by the weather in St. Augustine but frustrated by inadequate hotels and transportation, Flagler began work on the Ponce de Leon Hotel in St. Augustine and merged two northern railroads into the Florida East Coast Railway.
It extended to St. Augustine, then to current-day Daytona Beach, Fort Pierce, Palm Beach and finally Miami. This and his hotel investments are credited with helping open Florida to tourism.