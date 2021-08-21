‘Voice of reason’ was a help
I want to remember that the Cuomo family has done a great deal of good in public service. Now Governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning under a cloud of scandal. While it seems like a hundred years ago now, I vividly remember being a young woman exposed to plenty of the same behavior he is accused of.
During the pandemic, I developed absolutely overwhelming anxiety attacks on a daily basis. I described it as having to talk myself down from the edge of the cliff all day long. This isn’t like me.
I have been in a jumbo jet on fire at 30,000 feet and in December 1972, I worked EAL flight 403 approaching Miami International Airport over the same airspace as the ill-fated EAL flight 401 that crashed in the Everglades that night. I was stalked by a crazy guy who wanted to assume my identity as a flight attendant. The FBI paid him a visit and told me I didn’t want to know his plan for making me disappear ... there’s not much else that can top that, but this pandemic almost did me in.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt had frequent radio chats, which came to be called his ‘fireside chats,’ as he kept the American people informed of the ‘state of the union’ and assured them he had their backs.
Governor Cuomo did that for me with his daily press briefings. That sonorous voice, the calm he exuded, his common-sense approach to handling one improbable situation after another. He talked me down from the edge every day. I came to see Governor Cuomo as the ‘voice of reason,’ depending on his daily press conferences to help me cope with what I described as ‘the layers of awfulness’ everywhere I turned.
That is how I want to remember Governor Cuomo. I will always be grateful to him for helping me get through this, even as I feel sadness for otherwise bad choices he made.
Miss Sam Heede
The Book Lady