Enough already!
For more than 100 years, the names and ownership of this newspaper may have changed, but one of the things that has remained consistent has been serving as an outlet for residents to voice their opinion on a variety of issues.
We have allowed that freedom to express opinions in a public format, but over the past year, those “opinions” have followed the trend of our nation. There have been more attacks made on people than opinions shared on an issue.
So, we thought it was a good time to share our policy on submitting viewpoints, whether they be letters or columns.
All letters to the editor must be hand signed and include an address and phone number. Anonymous letters and form letters will be automatically rejected.
Please keep your letters to a maximum of 300 words. We have to make room for everybody. Letters of local concern take priority.
We will not edit letters to the editor for grammar or facts. The reason for this complete hands-off policy is we believe in the free market of ideas, particularly those we disagree with. While not perfect, the market usually sorts it out.
To make sure the editorial pages aren’t dominated by the same writers, letters are limited to four per month and guest columns/viewpoints can be submitted two times per month.
Opinions expressed in letters, columns and other viewpoints are solely the opinion of that author and not necessarily the opinion of the staff or editors of the Highlands News-Sun.
Items will run on a first-come basis as space permits, although more timely ones could be moved up.
We do have a number of regular columnists and on their assigned days, they will always take precedence before any other opinion.
During any election process, letters pertaining to specific candidates or issues will be held for one week prior to the election. We do this to allow for a cooling off period before ballots are cast.
We don’t expect everyone to fully agree with our rules, but what rule has been made that everyone agreed to? What we do expect, though, is that people who write letters and opinions do so with respect … to our fellow human beings and to this newspaper. Let us continue to share constructive criticism and accept it when it is offered with respect.
Send your letters to editor@highlandsnewssun.com or mail to 321 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.