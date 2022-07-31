Volkswagen-Tennessee

In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen’s U.S. plant in Chattanooga, Tenn.

 ERIK SCHELZIG/AP PHOTO, FILE

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.

In a news release, the German automaker said it plans to ramp up production in Chattanooga of the ID.4 electric compact SUV to 7,000 cars per month in the fourth quarter of this year, with a goal of increasing that rate next year.

