Over the millennia, people have made laws and rules that have proved to work in most cases.
When we see 40,000 people co-existing in a stadium, it is because they voluntarily comply with rules of behavior that allow them to "get along."
When we see thousands of cars and trucks zipping by on a busy road without mass destruction, it is because drivers voluntarily comply with rules that allow them to do so.
When millions of people can stick a plastic card into a device to get something they want, and the supplier trusts he will be paid, it is because our credit system relies on most people being voluntary compliant about paying their obligation.
A horseman depends on his horse to voluntarily comply with his signals.
All horses don't and that makes a rodeo.
All people don't and that makes the news. But society functions because most people do.
Thomas A. Schultz
Lake Placid