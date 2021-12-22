SEBRING — The local Sebring VA clinic has two vans operated by the Disabled American Veterans Ridge Chapter 49 Sebring who need volunteer drivers to accomplish this mission of transporting veterans to appointments at one of these designated facilities: Bay Pines, Cape Coral or Bradenton clinic. You do NOT need to be a veteran to volunteer to drive.
These Vans leave the Sebring Clinic located at 5901 US Hwy 27 South in the morning to allow the veteran to make their scheduled appointments.
Volunteers who apply to drive these vehicles with veterans will need to go through several steps under the guide of the Volunteer Services of Bay Pines. Volunteers will undergo a medical physical, and a driving test at Bay Pines at no cost to the applicant. The drivers will then be certified and issued a volunteer badge. On the day of a trip to transport a veteran the VA will provide lunch.
The more volunteer drivers that we have will mean less trips per month to keep drivers from getting overworked. Drivers do not need to be permanent residents of Florida. We have a few drivers who come from northern states for the winter and help with volunteering as drivers.
The mission of the Veteran transport network (VTN) is to serve those that have served. The VTN Coordinator is Dennis Tully. Contact Commander David Fearnley at 863-464-1881 for information. Thank you for supporting our Veterans.