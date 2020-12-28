SEBRING — One of Highlands County’s volunteer fire chiefs has completed cross-training as an emergency medical technician, paid for by the county, as has one of his firefighters.
Scott Durban, fire chief over Highlands County Fire Rescue’s Lake Placid Station 36, Highlands Park Estates Station 33 and Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41, recently completed the course along with Firefighter Seth Anthony of Station 33. Graduation was Dec. 8, said Bill Miller, owner of Miller Dynamics Inc. EMT school in Avon Park.
Miller is a volunteer himself with West Sebring Fire Department, and said he and his business partners, seeing the need for more EMTs in the midst of a pandemic, got business partners this summer to help give full-tuition scholarships to four needy students, one each from DeSoto, Glades, Hardee and Highlands counties.
In addition to his efforts, Highlands County Fire Rescue funded two students from its volunteer corps: Durban and Anthony.
“I’m just blown away to see this investment in training with volunteers,” said Miller, who said 13 of the 17 total students who started the latest class graduated as EMTs, including the two Highlands County firefighters.
Both have full time jobs outside of the fire service and are gaining medical knowledge in order to better serve the communities they live in, Miller said. Both graduated at top of their class and have already received their state EMT license.
“This is the fruition of one piece of the combination of Highlands County Fire Departments and what was formerly Highlands County EMS as managed by Chief Marc Bashoor and staff,” Miller said. “Having highly trained volunteers in our combination fire-rescue department is a huge improvement to the safety of our citizens and achieves so in an extremely fiscally responsible manner.”
This past week, Miller said Highlands County Fire Rescue has approved another two volunteers from Highlands Lakes Station 1 to start training as EMTs on Jan. 12.
For more details on joining the EMT class or direction on how to get into the field of emergency services, Miller said to call him at 561-718-0104.