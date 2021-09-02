SEBRING — When his pager goes off at 4 a.m. for a medical call or at 1:18 a.m. for a medivac helicopter needing a landing zone, Venus Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Irving just gets up and goes.
The same for 106 volunteers with Highlands County Fire Rescue, said HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor, giving the last count.
“I sense it probably has gone down a bit,” Bashoor said.
The county-wide fire department has a property assessment to help former volunteer stations upgrade and repair buildings, equipment and apparatus. It still needs to pay for more full-time firefighters. Without volunteers, Bashoor said, Fire Rescue could not cover the county. With a wide-open geography, volunteers can’t always live near or beside a fire house.
Ideal response time is four minutes or less, but it may take four minutes to get out of a subdivision, Bashoor said, let alone get to the station, gear up and get to a call. West Sebring Station 9, set among residences, can use volunteers. DeSoto City Station 19, amid government and commercial property, needs paid staff.
HCFR Battalion Chief Billy Kingston, also of West Sebring, was hired from volunteer ranks. He said upcoming firefighters can and should come from volunteers, to help 17-19-year-olds find where they want to go and to have connection to the county. When asked if paid firefighters can cover it all right now, he said no.
“We’re overrun on calls,” Kingston said. “Without volunteers, there is not enough staff yet to do that.”
Rob Bullock, former volunteer firefighter and medic at Highlands Lakes Station 1, got involved in 2003, a recent high-school graduate looking to serve after 9/11. He said the demands are higher now on volunteers, mainly because of the required training.
Irving said Firefighter 1 training, required for a volunteer, has gone from 48 hours to 256 hours. Firefighter 2 training is longer, approximately 400 hours, he said, and training for emergency medial rescue and wildland firefighting add on hours. Even with the county offering to pay, Irving said his department gets four to five calls a month and maybe one structure fire per year: Not a lot of opportunity to test one’s skills.
Plus, his rural station doesn’t have many people available to volunteer, Irving said.
Bashoor said everyone has to pass a background check, too.
Bullock said the younger volunteers have fewer obligations, before marriages, kids, careers and debt take over. They can train in, and the goal is to hire from volunteer ranks, but if the county or city departments don’t have those jobs ready, people will take their skills elsewhere.
Last September, county commissioners approved the Length of Service Awards Program (LOSAP), giving volunteers a $5-per-call fuel stipend and monthly years-of-service stipend after 20 years of continuous service, as long as they run at least 10% of their stations’ call volumes. Anyone with a one-year break in service would get previous years disqualified, but Fire Rescue officials put that in to encourage people to keep participating, to reduce the need for more paid firefighters for as long as possible.
Bullock said he tells people to volunteer to see what it’s like for a baby or a fire victim to go lifeless, before completing a degree in the field.
“That’s not when you want to know (if) you can’t pull a baby out of a pool or cut someone out of a car,” Bullock said. “Those ghosts will haunt you.”
Still, he’d do it again, Bullock said, because getting to save someone is a “monumental moment.”
“The opportunity to be a volunteer firefighter is a highly noble community calling,” said Bashoor, who recalls how he and his wife met as fire volunteers. “We need people who have that same sense of servitude, who want to serve the community.”
Irving said the Venus brush truck stays at his house when he’s home, to save time on midnight calls. During the day, he’s in the Logistics at Fire Rescue Headquarters in Sebring. He takes some comfort knowing that Lake Placid Station 36 and Sun ‘N Lakes South Station 41 are up the road. As one man, he can run a hose, but won’t even think of entering a burning house alone.
“The cavalry’s coming, (but) what do we do until the cavalry comes?” Irving asks.
Now 67, figuring he can’t be the “lone firefighter” forever, Irving carries on for now, until more come to join him.