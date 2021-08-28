SEBRING — AdventHealth believes volunteers are indispensable to our Heartland community. They provide countless hours of valuable work to our local churches, non-profits, schools and hospitals.
We sponsored the Annual Highlander Award as a way to say “thank you.”
Volunteering is a choice — a noble choice — that these exceptional men and women have made on behalf of our community. In today’s hectic world, we don’t always say “thank you” enough.
As a vital local health and wellness resource, it’s important for AdventHealth to acknowledge that our community mission to “extend the healing ministry of Christ” would be much more difficult to achieve without the assistance of our many volunteers.
AdventHealth has been caring for our Heartland neighbors since 1948. With locations in Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula, AdventHealth is a not-for-profit, faith-based 229-bed health care system with a staff of more than 1,600 employees, 225 board-certified physicians and 400 dedicated volunteers.
Built in 1998, AdventHealth Sebring offers 171 private rooms nestled on 86 acres near Sun ‘n Lake. This campus offers the county’s only certified Heart & Vascular Center, “Baby Friendly”-accredited OB and American College of Radiology-accredited diagnostic imaging “Center of Excellence.” It also offers the largest emergency care unit, a minimally-invasive orthopedics program and robotic surgical services.
AdventHealth Lake Placid was built in 1981 and features 33 private rooms. It contains an ER, lab, wellness center and diagnostic imaging, all with electronic medical record capabilities.
The Lake Placid and Sebring campuses are also the only American Heart Association-accredited Primary Stroke Centers in the county. This campus will be expanding its services and adding 10 additional private rooms next year once the $1 million renovation is complete.
Filling a void in Hardee County when the county’s only hospital closed in 1992, AdventHealth Wauchula is a 25-bed critical access hospital offering inpatient transitional care and outpatient services. The state-of-the-art hospital has consistently been designated a “Top Rural Hospital” by the Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score.
AdventHealth Wauchula also offers the county’s only ER and digital mammography, which is ACR accredited.
We thank all Highlands County’s volunteers for their service, empathy and compassion — and for their selfless dedication to our Heartland community.