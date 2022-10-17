SNS-trail101722a.jpg

A group of Florida Trail Association volunteers meets up at Wekiwa Spring State Park.

 FLORIDA TRAIL ASSOCIATION

ORLANDO — Not all heroes wear capes. Some wield chainsaws, loppers or heavy-duty push mowers — tools needed to help local trails recover after Hurricane Ian.

Members of the Florida Trail Association, SORBA Orlando and other Central Florida volunteers quickly got to work clearing any sections of trail they could, though many paths remain flooded as waterways have reached historic levels.

