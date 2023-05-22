Highlands County could be headed for another 7% increase in the fire assessment.
It’s needed to continue to keep up with the much needed replacement of old trucks and apparatus, said Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Laney Stearns.
Just last month, he asked the Board of County Commissioners to approve a move of $1.5 million from the fire assessment reserves to buy three new brush trucks and two new tankers.
Still, Laney said, 75% of the fleet — 39 vehicles — should be in reserves or out of service, based on vehicle age. Three of them are in reserves, at 15-19 years old, he said.
The remaining 13, just 25%, are new or up to 14 years old.
Twice this year, he said, he had to send a second ambulance to cover a call for one that blew an engine. He has five new ambulances lined up for delivery, each one approximately $435,000, but he can’t buy them yet. Supply issues have them waiting for parts at the factory.
Ambulance response has Lake Placid resident Dixie Tanner worried, having been a patient herself. South of U.S. 98, she said, the county has just two of its nine ambulances to cover approximately 600 square miles, slightly more than half of the county.
She’s concerned about response times of seven to nine minutes for her and up to 20 minutes for others in Placid Lakes.
Stearns said ambulances are deployed based on call volume, but Commissioner Arlene Tuck said people who expect a long wait may just drive themselves or get driven to the hospital, which would not show up in 911 logs.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said adding an ambulance is $1 million, between the cost of the vehicle and cost to outfit it and pay for paramedics. Stearns said he could send fire trucks, as long as he gets dual-certified firefighter/paramedics.
For now, he needs people with at least the minimal certification to serve in paid or volunteer ranks.
Even though the pool of volunteers is shrinking, he said, it seems many are feeling more like part of the team than they have in the past. Some are getting trained to a level that they can get hired, full time.
Still, he said, the pool of people is small, both for career and volunteer firefighters. Some can make more money elsewhere.
“We’ve got to find a way to keep them happy here, and make it an enjoyable place to work for them,” Stearns said, “and that’s part of our job, as well.”
Tanner, referencing the county’s proclamation of May 2023 as “Older Americans Month,” warned that with 43% of the county age 60 and older, it’s going to get harder to find volunteers.
The fire assessment started Oct. 1, 2018, and the Board of County Commissioners voted in Fiscal Year 2021-22 to add up to a 7% increase each year for five years to the fire assessment rates.
If this latest 7% increase comes through, it will raise the fire assessment by another $844,937 for Fiscal Year 2023-24, according to agenda materials.
The current budget is $6.69 million. This latest increase would bring that budget up to $7.53 million.