Several behind-the-scenes volunteers were acknowledge at the recent ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening and expansion to 4,000 square feet of the Twice is Nice Shoppe in Avon Park. Mavis Sager, director of Adventist Community Services, did the honors.
Recognized were Hazel Oddie, manager of Clothing Processing Warehouse, and Gail and Fred Windeler, managers of the Food Pantry.
By selling thrift and vintage goods at the Twice is Nice Shoppe, funds are available to purchase groceries for distribution from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays for Highlands County residents who may need a helping hand.
The Shoppe and Food Pantry are located at 1418 W. Avon Blvd. Thrift store hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays plus the first Sunday of each month from 1-4 p.m.