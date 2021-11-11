LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Noon Rotary President-elect Jason Test says, “Tickets for the Lake Placid Dec. 4th World Famous Wild Game Dinner are going fast, especially the Elite tickets.”
Regular tickets sell for $100 each and include a commemorative T-shirt, all you can eat of over 16 delicious foods, free wine, soft drinks and beer, silent auction items, music, prizes and raffles, plus a cash bar.
Elite tickets cost $200 each and are an easy way for a company to hold a Christmas party by giving tickets to their employees. Rotary does the work and the employees enjoy a fantastic evening. Elite tickets include preferred parking, early admission, private elite open bar, private tent, gourmet appetizers, a swag bag and private door prizes.
Companies won’t want to miss celebrating all things Pirate, support the Rotary causes and receive valuable exposure, collect a lot of booty and have a great time at the area’s wildest party. There are also six sponsorships available with great benefits ranging from $300-$8,000.
All tickets are available from any Lake Placid Noon Rotarian by calling 863-840-1370, or by visiting WorldFamousWild Gamedinner.com. The fun evening is from 6-9 p.m. It is held on Tobler Boulevard just off Placid Lakes Boulevard in Placid Lakes.
The menu for the evening includes fried turkey, roast hog, gator tail, frog legs, catfish, venison, sausage, jambalaya, swamp cabbage, corn on the cob, beans, hush puppies, cole slaw, guava cobbler, snake cake and ice cream.
In the past 17 years the Wild Game Dinner has raised more than $500,000 that has been reinvested into over 20 non-profit projects, mainly in Highlands County. Some of them include providing funds and volunteers for Freedom Flights for veterans to visit Washington D.C., fund the new robotics program at Lake Placid Middle School, fund the William Gentry Memorial scholarship to send a law enforcement cadet to the academy, send students to Seminar 4 Tomorrow’s Leaders, a Rotary leadership training seminar and provide free dictionaries for each fourth grade student in Lake Placid.
Small grants have been awarded to Ag Angels, Pawsitive Effects, One Dragon Food Pantry, One Hope United, Veterans Services, Medal of Honor Park, Healthy Families, Champion for Children, Lake Placid Jaycees, Manna Ministries and families in need.
The seven Highlands County Rotary Clubs are part of Rotary International founded in 1905 by Paul P. Harris. It began with business people rotating to various local businesses each week to live the motto, “Service Above Self.” Today there are over 35,000 clubs worldwide with over 1.2 million members. Each hour long Rotary meeting is closed with members reciting, “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?” One of the major efforts of Rotary International is the eradication of polio worldwide via their PolioPlus program.
For more information about the great work local clubs do, as well as their influence worldwide, visit www.Rotary.com. The local Rotarians hope to see you at the Dec. 4 World Famous Wild Game Dinner. You too could also become a Rotarian and help build a better community and world.