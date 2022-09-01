SEBRING — If your name is on the violation of probation (VOP) docket, it can mean a couple of things. It could mean you have done everything you promised a judge you would do. In that case, you will be free to go and pursue your life. If, however, you violated your probation agreement, you could be headed to jail.
If a defendant admits to violating probation or a judge finds him in violation after conducting a hearing, a judge is required to take one of three actions: revoke probation, modify probation, or continue probation.
After accepting Jonathan Paul Odom’s guilty plea, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced him to three years in state prison on each of the three cases for which he was on probation. The judge set the sentences concurrently, which means Odom will serve three years.
Odom was on the VOP docket Tuesday. Previously convicted on two counts of burglary, grand theft, fraudulent use of an ID and another’s credit card, and possession of methamphetamine, he was sentenced to 2.3 years in jail and put on 27 months of probation upon release.
“You failed to report to your probation officer in a timely manner, as directed,” Estrada told Odom after he admitted to violating his probation. “You failed to submit to random testing at a treatment center; you failed to report moving to a new residence.”
Odom and other defendants charged with violating their probation are entitled to an evidentiary hearing, during which the judge hears from police officers or other witnesses who detail the evidence against them.
Then there was Danique Romaine Rosarius, 25, who had been serving a two-year house arrest when he got picked up for violating his probation in July.
He was originally arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and fleeing and eluding in May 2021; he was sentenced to two years house arrest in April, but he did not comply with his probation agreement.
“You did answer untruthfully during a home collar alert as to why you were outside of your residence,” Estrada read to Rosarius as he pleaded no contest to his probation violation. “You failed to remain confined to your residence in Frostproof without permission.”
Estrada then sentenced Rosarius to prison.
“I revoke your supervision and sentence you to Florida state prison for 18 months on each offense to run concurrently,” the judge said.
Others asked for an early termination of probation, which the judge will allow if he feels the subject has consistently kept to his probation agreement, usually when at least half of the probation term has ended.
Ricky Lenford Nelson pled no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after firing his gun at a house on Douglas Avenue in Sebring in 2016. Police say he was in a car with two other young men who fired at the house. He served two years in Florida state prison and was given five years of probation.
Nelson wrote a letter to Estrada asking for his early release from probation.
“I am writing you this letter today in hopes that the court may consider my request for early termination,” Nelson stated in his handwritten letter. “As of July 22, I have served a total of 54 percent of my time, paid up all dues and all conditions have been met. I have also provided a copy of my recent proof of payment.”
Alas, when Nelson stood before Estrada on Tuesday, the judge denied his request for early termination of his probation but he gave Nelson a bit of hope. He denied his request “without prejudice” and invited Nelson to request early termination on Feb. 21, six months from now.
For those who follow the rules to the end of their probation, they are free to go with a “good luck” from the judge.