SEBRING — If your name is on the violation of probation (VOP) docket, it can mean a couple of things. It could mean you have done everything you promised a judge you would do. In that case, you will be free to go and pursue your life. If, however, you violated your probation agreement, you could be headed to jail.

If a defendant admits to violating probation or a judge finds him in violation after conducting a hearing, a judge is required to take one of three actions: revoke probation, modify probation, or continue probation.

