SEBRING — Highlands County Administrator Randy Vosburg has taken another job. With his last day on July 1, he will then become county administrator for Stafford County in Virginia, his home state.
“You never know what opportunities will open up,” Vosburg said Tuesday.
Vosburg said he looks forward to moving to a suburb of Washington, D.C., with access to the city’s museums and culture, Virginia’s Appalachian Mountains, the Chesapeake Bay and his family that still lives there.
He also was married in Washington, D.C., he said, making the move more of a homecoming.
“Randy, we’re going to miss you,” Commission Chair Kathy Rapp said. “We will miss your leadership.”
Vosburg issued his resignation letter on May 31, and has held one-on-one private meetings with each Highlands County commissioner since then.
The county made a formal announcement on Monday, a week later. Vosburg, with Highlands County since 2013 and with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office before then, has been county administrator since Dec. 1, 2017.
At the time, he was assistant administrator and planning to take another position in the Sarasota area when commissioners fired then county administrator June Fisher and asked him to succeed her.
He was paid $135,000 per year until he relocated from Polk County to Highlands County, and was then paid $140,000 per year. Currently, he’s being paid $163,966 per year. Stafford County, Virginia, recruitment materials for the county administrator list the salary range as $200,000 to $225,000 per year, negotiable based upon the qualifications of the successful candidate.
Founded in 1664, the Stafford County also promotes itself as a diverse population of more than 156,927 residents, as of the 2020 Census, and as one of the fastest growing counties in Virginia and the United States.
In his letter, Vosburg thanked the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners for their support over his nine and a half years with them.
“I would like to think I am leaving the county better than I found it,” Vosburg wrote. “As you know, this is largely due to the awesome executive team and employees that give their all for the citizens of Highlands County.”
Among the projects completed during his tenure as head of county government are Panther Parkway between Sebring and Avon Park, Sebring Parkway Phase 2A, and the reorganization of fire and emergency medical services into the Highlands County Fire Rescue department with its own assessment.
“I am extremely optimistic about the future of the county,” Vosburg said. “We have great employees and great commissioners in place who are willing to make the hard decisions, rather than kick the can down the road.”
At the end of Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Vosburg offered some ideas on how the county might streamline its search for a new administrator, and suggested they also choose and appoint an interim county administrator during the process.
Currently, Laurie Hurner is assistant county administrator.
Prior to Vosburg’s 4.5 years as county administrator, Fisher served approximately five years. Like Vosburg, she was employed by Highlands County for four years before she took the county administrator post in 2012.
Prior to her was Rick Helms, who was the county’s assistant administrator before being hired for the top spot. He was fired after two years. Helms succeeded Michael Wright, who also only served two years before being fired.
Prior to them was Carl Cool, who served as the county’s first administrator and did so successfully for 16 years, retiring in May 2008.