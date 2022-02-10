SEBRING — Emanuel United Church of Christ is tackling some weighty topics and has invited the public to participate in the quarterly discussions. Monday night’s “Community Conversations” was a frank talk about The LGBTQIA Identity & Community with guest speaker Randy Vosburg.
According to Rev. George Miller, Monday’s talk was the most well attended yet. Miller shared the meaning of what LGBTQIA stands for – lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer (questioning), intersex and ally. Those who may not identify as one of the groups represented by a letter but are supporters are allies, he explained. After Vosburg shared his journey, several people got up to speak who either identified as members of the LGBT community or are parents and friends who support them.
Those in the audience shared struggles from being kicked out of their church and rejected by parents when they “came out” to equal benefits in the workplace. One mother spoke of fearing for her son’s life if she doesn’t get a weekly phone call after the tragic death of Matthew Shepard in 1998 in Wyoming. Needless to say, some became emotional as they spoke.
“Often times, members of the community are so used to experiencing judgment and discrimination, that we don’t realize the emotional toll it takes until we verbalize it to a group of people who are not a part of the community. We share stories to one another and get numb to it,” Miller said.
Allies in the audience were asked to actively listen.
“This format creates a foundation for truth to be shared, truths to be heard without having to worry about being silenced, judged, dismissed, corrected or being told ‘me too, so, suck it up,’” he said.
Miller said for these types of topics to be discussed, a church must be willing to be open to talking about sexuality and other sensitive subjects.
In December, Emmanuel UCC became the 1,736 church in the United States to become Open and Affirming, or ONA, the pastor said.
“Over the past decade, Emmanuel United Church of Christ has been the church to respond to controversial events like George Floyd,” Miller said. “We felt that, instead of knee-jerk responses, it was better for the community to safely discuss these topics before an event happens that causes people to emotionally respond or shut down.”
The talks started in June with topics such as Juneteenth, women’s equality, and men’s health and veteran affairs. “Mental Health in Small Towns” is the conversation slated for May 16. In the fall, the conversation will be about gun wisdom.
For future Community Conversations time and dates, visiteuccfl.org.