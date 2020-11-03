The first Tuesday of November of each election year is an important day to preserve the democracy that our nation enjoys. Over 200 years ago, our Founding Framers gave us the right to have a say in our nation’s government. Voting is what has allowed this nation, like many other democracies, to grow freely while other nations fall victim to abusive systems of government. Despite the many changes to both our nation and its government, the importance of everyone voting remains true. Even during this pandemic, voting is still an essential responsibility to every United States citizen. Voting places have been open for weeks to allow for early votes, mail-in ballots have been made more accessible to those who may have health concerns, and many accommodations to help adhere to social distancing guidelines have been put into effect for that very reason.
One of the most important questions that will be asked of Highlands County citizens will be their opinion on President Donald Trump and his challenger, former Vice-President Joe Biden. Because Highlands County is in one of the most notorious swing states in the Electoral College, our votes have significant value to both candidates. On a deeper level than just selecting a name, it is a question about the current state of the nation. Having spent four years under the Trump administration, are you satisfied with the direction that President Trump has led the nation towards? On the contrary, voters will have to ask themselves if they believe that the United States would fare better under a Joe Biden administration. Both campaigns will attempt to fill the minds of voters with different questions and statements that have political motivation, but those two questions are what voters must truly ask themselves at the polls.
This presidential race is certain to have lasting effects on the history of this nation, but it is not going to be the only office on the ballots. Representative Greg Steube is facing a re-election challenge by Allen Ellison, the democratic candidate who previously ran against Steube in 2018. Kaylee Tuck is also back on the ballot as the Republican candidate for Florida House and is running against democratic candidate Linda Tripp. Highlands County Board of County Commission District 1 will have Republican Kevin Roberts face off against Carmelo Garcia. At the same time, District 3 will see Scott Kirouac and Bobbie Smith-Powell hope to win Commissioner Ron Handley’s seat. Along with these officers, there are numerous amendments and judges that will require the approval of citizens.
At the end of today, many important positions within our government will be decided by the people of Highlands County and of the United States as a whole. That is why it is massively important that everyone have some knowledge of what they are voting for. Read the platforms of each candidate, not just what Facebook or the opposing candidate is saying about them. Read the text of each amendment and research aspects of the wording that you may not understand, do not just Christmas tree the amendments.
Regardless of political affiliations, something everyone can agree on is the need for this election process to go as smoothly as possible. People are bound to be discontent with the outcomes of certain elections, but we can only pray that this anger does not turn into violence. Rioting, death threats, intimidation, and the use of firearms is not the way democracy works. What the polls say at the end of today is ultimately the will of the people, and we must respect that even if our candidates lose.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.