OK, I get it. Those on the left hate Trump. There are many reasons. The name calling, the Tweets and everything else.
Now, let me tell you why you hate him. He is not a politician, He doesn't lie to your face only to do something else (remember 'If you like your doctor you can keep him?')
He has also done a lot what he promised in 2016. Rework trade deals, build the wall, reduce taxes and regulations and before Covid-19, gave us the best economy we have ever had.
Democrats don't operate like that. They promise the moon and stars and then do what they want to make themselves more powerful and richer.
Why did the Democrats hate him so much from the start? He promised to drain the swamp and they realized they were the swamp and their power and phony bologna jobs were in jeopardy. That is why they spent the last four years with one investigation after another.
Now lets take a look at the other side. Yep, you hate Trump. So you have Biden who can not complete a thought without a teleprompter. So after he steps down due to mental diminishment, there's Harris (the most liberal senator this last year) who will be POTUS and she sides with Sanders, Pelosi and A.O.C. If you want to know what that will look like just look at California, Portland, Seattle, New York and other Democrat-run cities and states.
So don't vote against someone you don't like, vote for our U.S.A.
Arthur Brand
Avon Park