SEBRING — For all Sebring city residents registered to vote, you have five people to choose for the three seats on the Sebring City Council.
They are, in alphabetical order, incumbent Lenard B. Carlisle, incumbent and current City Council President Tom Dettman, third-generation downtown resident Harrison Havery, community advocate Bobbie Smith-Powell and lifelong Sebring resident and local business owner Josh Stewart.
They are running for three-year terms.
CarlisleBorn in 1949 in downtown Sebring, Carlisle’s family history in Sebring dates back to the 1920s and 1930s. Carlisle has said he’s lived in Sebring all his life, except for when he served in the U.S. Army.
As a council member, Carlisle said he has tried to help the downtown grow. He wants to see Kenilworth Lodge repaired, restored and operational again. He also wants to see Lakeview Drive’s drainage issues addressed and the waterfront at the Allen C. Altvater Cultural Center and at City Pier Beach into a more enjoyable family-friendly venue.
DettmanKnown for 19 years as the local police chief, Dettman has served the last six years on the City Council, and wants to see the city keep up with maintaining and expanding infrastructure, preserving the city’s water supply and make “solid decisions” on the level of housing, commercial and business ventures the council promotes and allows.
He also has expressed excitement over the prospect that the long-closed Harder Hall may reopen as a commercial venture.
HaveryHavery earned a bachelor’s degree in business supervision and management from South Florida State College, went to Montana and found it too cold.
When he returned to Sebring, where he had once worked for Wicks, Brown, Williams & Company during tax season, he started Havery Services LLC in 2019, to help small businesses with their bookkeeping and accounting.
Serving on the City Council, he would hope to support downtown growth, businesses and local organizations “that encourage positive growth.”
Smith-PowellSmith-Powell’s upbringing on her family’s 116-acre farm in Georgia, she said, has equipped her with skills and a mindset to work hard as a member of the City Council.
She holds a master’s degree in special education and teaching, along with a doctorate in Christian education, both of which, she’s said, put her in positions to utilize accounting and business management skills, strategic planning, shared decision-making techniques, legal research and meeting facilitation skills.
She also points to her experience as a business owner, a parent, a spouse, an educator, a social worker, a pastor, and a board member on numerous boards has helped her put attention to various issues, important to her, including public safety, healthcare, schools, economic development and revitalization.
StewartStewart, a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in building construction, and a local business owner, wants to see fiscal conservatism by reducing budget waste, lowering long-term debt and keeping property taxes low; create a budget surplus; institute business-friendly city policies; encourage new businesses; make the city more family-oriented by promoting career opportunities and affordable housing, improving infrastructure, and finding ways to attract young professionals and families.
“I want Sebring to continue being an excellent place to raise a family and to improve so that our children and their children after them have a bright future here,” Stewart said.
Precincts are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, as follows:
- Precinct 7 and 11S — Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.
- Precinct 8 and 15S — Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave., Sebring.
- Precinct 9 — Boys & Girls Club, 111 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sebring.
- Precinct 10 — Sebring Masonic Lodge, 1809 Home Ave., Sebring.
Sebring has 6,545 active eligible voters. According to online tallies provided by Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy early voting turnout has been low.
Early voting had 121 people come out, and as of midday Monday, just 241 mail-in ballots had arrived at her office.
“Being that we just had a Sebring election a year ago, this is not too far off,” Healy said. Typically, city elections turn out this way.
All mail-in ballots must be at the elections office before 7 p.m. on March 14. They can be dropped off today, in person, at 580 S. Commerce Ave., Room A201.