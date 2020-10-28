No. Don’t write in Jesus’ name. That would be rather pointless and even irreverent.
However, as you think through all of the issues facing us, ask who would take us on a firm path of doing right and shunning wrong. Perhaps, considering Jesus would be a very good place to start.
I remember the excitement when I was eligible to vote for the first time. Over the years, going to the polling center and filling out my ballot privately, has always meant a lot to me. My dad was a Pearl Harbor survivor, so faith, family and freedom was a given in our home.
The Bible says in Psalm 33:12 NKJV, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.”
So, when we choose who will lead us for the next four years, think about if our choices will please God. We need to use our voice and exercise our vote with prayerful wisdom.
Let’s look at just a few more passages from Scripture that give us a roadmap to follow as we vote.
For example, in Deuteronomy 30:19 we read, “I call heaven and earth as witnesses today against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing, therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live.”
Another passage reminds us that God blesses those who bless Israel. In Genesis 12: 1-3, he proclaimed to Abram (later Abraham), “I will make you a great nation, I will bless you and make your name great; and you shall be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse him who curses you. And in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”
In 1 Timothy 2:2, the Apostle Paul writes to Timothy reminding him to pray and give thanks “for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.”
The issues of life, honoring Israel, and praying for our leaders are accompanied by safety, law and order. God is not a God of chaos and confusion. He is a God of order seen by his life and the Ten Commandments he lived by and fulfilled.
I Corinthians 15: 33 and 34 says it this way, “Do not be deceived: Evil company corrupts good habits. Awake to righteousness, and do not sin; for some do not have the knowledge of God.”
So, ‘vote for Jesus,’ his precepts and expectations so that we may truly live in peace and harmony. Selah