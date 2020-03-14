Vote for Joe Biden. Joe Biden will beat Trump.
He will unite America.
He will save our environment and stop climate change.
He will bring back decency, respect, truthfulness, organization, and kindness to the White House.
He will restore funding to the CDC and organize the fight against viruses.
He will tell us the truth about the virus situations. He will extend Obama Care to cover all Americans at a reasonable cost.
He will stop the Russians and other countries from interfering with our free elections.
He will support and extend Social Security and Medicare.
He will extend the majority in The House and retake The Senate.
He will help Democrats win governor and Legislature races in the states.
He will work with the Republicans to get meaningful legislation done.
Clay Benedict
Avon Park