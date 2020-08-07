American democracy works best when key decisions are made by citizens who are honest, diligent, informed and committed to governing for the public good. This is especially true in the realm of economic policy at the state level. As an educator since 1948, (including eight years as the local superintendent of schools), I know how much the educational system is controlled by leaders at the state capital. Hence, I am especially concerned about sending a dedicated, diligent and informed representative to Tallahassee.
This year, Highlands County has a local, well-known candidate who has had considerable experience since he has served four terms (16 years) on the local School Board. Ned Hancock is that candidate and he will bring solid experience to the position of House Representative for District 55
I have known Ned and his family for many years and know their Christian faith and integrity are solid and impeccable, but Ned brings other valuable experience to this job. As owner/manager of considerable holdings in the citrus industry, Ned has served the Florida Citrus Commission as a statewide officer. Currently he is a busy president. (note: while secretary, he published an important and informative newsletter for fruit growers, a task that led him to ask a few grammar questions of his old teacher. I was thrilled that he thought good grammar mattered!)
Ned understands how things get done in Tallahassee. Incidentally, I expect he will work extra time to keeping his home district residents well informed about issues that affect our largely agricultural economy and preservation of our state’s unique characteristics and charm.
Ned is not looking for a job; he is running to serve Florida as a citizen, grower, businessman, neighbor, father and grandfather to further the best interests of all Florida citizens.
Follow my family’s lead and vote for Ned Hancock!
Ruth Handley
Sebring