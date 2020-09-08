I listened to Joe Biden's acceptance speech last week. He said, in so many words, he is going to heal us and save our souls. Sounds good. Then I read the Sunday funnies and I realized he is nothing but the shoe doctor and we will be in for wearing the same old worn out Obama shoes for another four years, only with new heels and soles.
OK, so I get it. Some of you don’t like Trump. Maybe you think he tweets too much. Or boasts too much. Or just plain talks too much.
But what about the Republican platform?
So here are some of the things the Republicans stand for. And this includes Trump.
Immigration, but legal immigration.
Law and order, and this includes funding the police.
The right to own guns.
The right to life, including babies.
American jobs, for Americans first.
Less taxes – if you earn the money, you keep more of it.
An energy independent America. Now!
Freedom of speech, and the press.
I can go on, but you get the idea.
Joe Biden and the Democrats do not stand for these principals. What do they stand for?
Open borders, or no borders at all.
Defund the police.
No guns to protect yourself. (and no police, only social workers).
Kill the babies before they are born (up to full-term abortions).
American jobs to foreign labor.
Taxes, taxes, taxes.
Outlaw oil, gas, and coal (hope the wind keeps blowing).
And last, but not least, if you say the wrong thing, you lose your job and everything else.
So vote for the principles of the platform. Vote for the Republican nominee, Trump.
Or if you can’t do that, just don’t vote for Biden. Remember too, his son worked for Ukraine for $50,000 a month. How do you suppose he got that job? And Trump was impeached just for asking about it.
Charlie Lowrance
Sebring