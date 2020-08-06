Let's all make it a priority to vote in our August primary to choose the candidates who sincerely support the real Constitution of the United States of America, (not the conveniently watered down version often used by the left) and our Republic.
Vote for what you believe in – find those seeking election you think will truly represent your interests in government.
Stay true to yourself and this wonderful country that affords us all so many opportunities.
Be positive and uplifting, put aside all the negative rhetoric and hate speech.
Christianity and common sense are being challenged daily right here in our lovely little town (referring to recent articles in Viewpoint).
Stand fast, Praise the Lord – he will see us through it all!
June Wheeler
Sebring