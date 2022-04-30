Vote out the old
How do we make elected governments officials at the state and national levels more responsive to citizen input and less self-serving?
The authors of the Constitution didn’t include term limits in the constitution because they never expected membership in Congress to become a lifetime career. In the 18th century, being a legislator was usually seen as a burden, providing little income while requiring them to spend time in the capital away from their jobs and families each year. The Congressional Research Service has written that “most lawmakers in the 18th and early 19th centuries could be characterized as ‘citizen legislators,’ holding full-time non-political employment and serving in Congress on a part-time basis for a short number of years.” Even so, Thomas Jefferson told James Madison after the constitution was ratified that the “feature I dislike, and greatly dislike, is the abandonment in every instance of the necessity of rotation in office ... “
Today, most Senators and Representatives stay as long as they can be reelected, or until they have become so powerful that a lobbying firm makes them a generous offer.
There are two ways we as voters can try to change this bureaucratic self-serving situation. The first is to continually vote in new blood, understanding that no matter how well incumbents craft their re-election promises, most become increasingly resistant to citizen needs once in office.
The second is to encourage constitutional amendments to impose term limits, something that polls consistently show is overwhelmingly supported by the American people. This is harder to do, because amendments have to be introduced by sitting politicians, who by definition have skin in the game.
So the first option, voting out the old and taking a chance on the new, is our best option.
Anne Kennedy
Lake Placid