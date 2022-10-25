SEBRING — There are six supreme court justices on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot.
New justices face their first merit retention vote in the next general election that occurs more than one year after their appointment. Remember: Voters only vote to retain each judge or vote no to not retain each judge. If not retained in office, the governor simply appoints another to replace him or her. Justices' merit retention races are conducted on a statewide basis.
All are non-party affiliated seats but belong to political parties. They are expected to be impartial, ruling on matters of law, not politics – as with all members of the bench.
However, many served in political positions prior to appointment. The profiles below, taken from the websites for these courts, are provided here to help voters make an informed decision.
This panel of judges represents the last stop for Florida cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices rule on the constitutionality of the actions of the District Courts of Appeal, as well death-penalty cases and public utility rates and other policy. The justices also rule on whether ballot amendments are Constitutional, they review the Constitutionality of voting district maps and rule on whether laws passed by the Legislature are Constitutional, among other things.
Here is the list of state Supreme Court, with details courtesy of Ballotpedia.
Charles Canady – Canady was born in Lakeland. He received a bachelor's degree from Haverford College in 1976 and a law degree from Yale University in 1979. Following his graduation from law school, Canady returned to Lakeland where he worked as an attorney at the law firm of Holland and Knight. Canaday was a Democrat while serving as a state representative in Tallahassee but declared himself a Republican in 1990 and lost his race for the Florida Senate District 12 seat. In 1992, he was elected to the U.S. House, where he served until 21 years ago. He’s now on the state Supreme Court.
John D. Couriel — Couriel obtained his bachelor's degree and law degree from Harvard College and Harvard Law School. During his legal studies, he was a supervising editor of the Harvard Law School Journal on Legislation. Couriel was a prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice, working as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida's Criminal Division. After law school, he was a law clerk to Judge John Bates of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.
Jamie Rutland Grosshans – Grosshans, who was raised in Brookhaven, Mississippi and received her bachelor’s degree from Thomas Edison State College and a law degree from the University of Mississippi. Grosshans worked as an assistant state attorney for the Florida 9th Circuit Court before beginning a private practice. Gov. Rick Scott (R) appointed Grosshans to the Orange County Court in 2017 and to the state's Fifth District Court of Appeal in 2018, where she served until her appointment to the state supreme court by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2020.
Jorge Labarga – Labarga was born in Havana, Cuba in 1952. He emigrated to the United States with his family in 1963. He received a bachelor's degree and a law degree from the University of Florida in 1976 and 1979, respectively. Gov. Lawton Chiles (D) appointed Labarga to the Circuit Court of Florida's 15th Judicial Circuit in 1996. Crist appointed Labarga to the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal in 2008. He served in the position for one day in 2009 before Crist appointed him to the state supreme court.
Carlos Muñiz – Muñiz graduated from Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1987 and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia in 1991. Muñiz received a law degree from Yale University in 1997, during which time he served as an editor of the Yale Law Journal. He served as general counsel of the United States Department of Education until DeSantis appointed him to the Florida Supreme Court in January 2019.
Ricky Polston – Polston was born in Dothan, Alabama, in 1955. He received an associate degree from Chipola Junior College in 1975 and a bachelor's degree from Florida State University in 1977. Polston worked as an attorney in private practice from 1987 to 2000. In 2001, Gov. Jeb Bush (R) appointed Polston to the Florida First District Court of Appeal, where he served until Gov. Charlie Crist (R) appointed him to the state supreme court in 2008.