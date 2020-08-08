An analysis from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School looked at what it will take to protect voters and poll workers alike in November. We know digging out of the hole the coronavirus has pushed us into will have heavy costs, but the price tag for safer elections is a relative bargain.
The findings are based on discussions with local election officials in Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. They anticipate needing additional money for personal protective gear and cleaning supplies, increasing poll workers’ pay and recruiting backup staffing for the last-minute cancellations seen in other elections this year. Also crucial are funds for staffing and machinery to process increased mail-in ballots, as well as voter education.
The Brennan Center estimates this can be accomplished with $4 billion, Missouri’s share being $59-66 million. Congress has already sent $400 million to the states for polling places. In his powerful role as chair of the Senate Rules Committee, our Sen. Roy Blunt can play an influential role in clearing the way for the rest to be released. We encourage him to make this investment in putting American voters’ safety first.
An editorial from the Kansas City Star, Missouri.