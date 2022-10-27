SEBRING – Eight judges on the Second District Court of Appeal face a retention vote on Nov. 8.
Appeal judges face their first merit retention vote in the next general election that occurs more than one year after their appointment. Remember: Voters only vote to retain each judge or vote no to not retain each judge. If not retained in office, the governor simply appoints another to replace him or her.
All judges are non-party affiliated seats but they do belong to political parties. They are expected to be impartial, ruling on matters of law, not politics – as are all members of the bench.
However, many served in political positions prior to appointment. The profiles below are designed to help voters make an informed decision.
Patricia Kelly – Kelly began her legal career in private practice with law firms in Tampa and West Palm Beach. She left private practice to serve as staff attorney for Florida Second District Court of Appeal Judge James E. Lehan. She returned to private practice and handled appellate matters until her appointment to the court of appeal.
Nelly Khouzam – After law school, Khouzam clerked for Second District Court of Appeal Judge Jack R. Schoonover. After her clerkship, she entered private practice and was later a shareholder at the law firm Fowler, White, Gillen, Boggs, Villareal and Banker,. She was a shareholder with Silberman and Khouzam, P.A. when she was appointed to the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Florida. She held this position for 14 years before her appointment to the Second District Court of Appeal.
Suzanne Labrit – Before she was appointed to the Florida Second District Court of Appeal 20 years ago, Labrit was a partner in Shutts & Bowen, Terranova Corporation, and McDermott Will & Emery, two of Miami’s biggest real estate law and business law firms.
Matthew C. Lucas – Lucas, appointed to the appeal court in 1997, is among several justices on this appeal court who has served as a judge before appointment. He began his law career as an associate with Carlton Fields P.A. in 1999; became associate/shareholder in Bricklemyer, Smolker & Bolves P.A. in 2002-2010, and served as a Hillsborough County Court Judge and as a 13th Judicial Circuit judge between 2012 — 2014.
Robert J. Morris Jr. – Morris practiced law for 17 years before becoming a judge. He was a prosecutor, a partner and state-wide management committee member in a national law firm and the principal of his own firm. His first judicial appointment was to the Pinellas County Court. He served as a Sixth Judicial Circuit Court judge before his appointment to the Second District Court of Appeal in 2009.
Stevan Northcutt – Northcutt practiced law with the firm Levine, Freedman, Hirsch & Levinson, P.A. from 1978 to 1986. From 1986 to 1997, he was a shareholder in this firm. Throughout his career, Northcutt has focused on appellate advocacy.
John K. Stargel – Stargel began his career as a private practice lawyer. He was assistant general counsel for W.S. Badcock Corp. from 1992 to 2000. In 2002, he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives, where he served until he became a circuit court judge. He also practiced law as a partner of Shelby, Medina & Stargel, LLP. In 2006, he was elected to the circuit court.
Craig Villanti – After law school, Villanti entered private practice in New Port Richey. He was an active member of the West Pasco Bar Association and became its president in 1985. In 1990, he became a traffic court magistrate for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. Two years later, he was elected circuit judge of that court. He mostly served in Pasco County and continued in this position until his appointment to the court of appeal in 2003.