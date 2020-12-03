There has been much written and said about the 2020 Presidential Election. This election was not a fraud, it was not stolen from Trump, there was no election interference, nobody voted illegally, it was not a rigged election and the system is not corrupt. This was the safest election in history.
Because you didn’t like the outcome, does not mean that you write lies to try to gum up the works. Every ballot that came into the United States from overseas was counted in the United States, not Germany or any other country. Chris Krebs, U.S. cybersecurity chief, and his crew worked relentlessly to secure a safe and correct election.
After the counting, Krebs announced that Joe Biden had won the vote. What do you think happened? Trump promptly fired him by a tweet. Do we really want a president who listens to no one but himself? Donald J. Trump you lost. The American people won.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring