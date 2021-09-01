Voting at 16
Not so long ago, letters were posted bashing the idea that 16-year-olds should be allowed to vote because they were children and weren’t experienced in the world. It was stated that older people are wiser and more in a position to vote. That’s lame and false reasoning. Younger people are wiser to the world than many adults. They are more schooled on issues and people who shape their future. Some of the dumbest people I’ve ever encountered were older and couldn’t vote themselves out of a paper bag.
Black people weren’t allowed to vote until after the Civil War because they were deemed ‘child like’ and were even considered sub-human.
Women were considered unworthy to vote as they also were considered child like and need a man’s guidance. They were relegated to propagating the species and to keep house. That didn’t change until 1920. It was a man’s world and many men felt threatened when women achieved equal rights. I’ve seen snide comments about women participating in the military by men who feel intimidated by them. Some of these comments could not be re-posted here.
As we demonized Blacks and women, so now younger people step into the crosshairs of scrutiny by a voter base who feels threatened by them. Sixteen-year-olds are citizens who should be able to vote for their future. Older is not always wiser.
Horace Markley
Sebring