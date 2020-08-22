It’s right to worry about voting. President Trump is worried about voting by mail. Constituents are worried about safety at polling places. Election commissioners are worried about staffing the polls. And we all worry about election fraud. With the November election 79 days away, the topic of voting remains at the forefront of our minds.
Lest we forget, 100 years ago this month, voting was not something that all Americans were legally able to do. The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
For decades leading up to and including 1920, women’s suffrage was radical. It was radical for women to be on equal footing with men and to have access to higher education, jobs, divorces, property rights and much more.
Today, voting is a right for all of us.
Reflecting on the 19th Amendment demands that we acknowledge the challenges that persisted long after the 36th state ratified it on Aug. 26, 1920. Women’s right to vote wasn’t just about sexism, it was also about racism evidenced by non-Caucasian women and men whose demands for equality led us to the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was needed to reinforce the right to vote regardless of race.
We talk about rights but maybe this is also about wrongs.
Frances Ellen Watkins Harper was a Black woman and leader who, along with Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, fought for women’s rights. Harper championed equality for all citizens and eloquently stated that although rights are important, we also need to rectify the wrongs.
Literacy tests at the polls, guessing the number of marbles in a jar – Jim Crow-style rules designed to filter out non-white men from voting are easily recognizable past wrongs. Some of the reasons used to keep women from voting are just as wrong. It was said that allowing women the right to vote would destroy chivalry. Women are too emotional to vote. If allowed to vote, women would neglect their household duties and basically turn into men. Wrong on all counts.
In 1866, Harper gave a famous speech in New York City saying, “We are all bound up together in one great bundle of humanity, and society cannot trample on the weakest and feeblest of its members without receiving the curse in its own soul.” We’re all in this together. Our nation’s laws, voting rights and access to the polls shouldn’t be parsed out based on manmade values of one segment of our population.
Everyone can learn from history and this a great story for all of us who love our mamas.
The 19th Amendment was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, but required 36 of our then 48 states to agree in order to give the voting right to millions of American women. Tennessee, the last state of the three-fourths necessary, stalled for months on ratification and it appeared doomed to fail. That was until a first-term Republican named Harry T. Burn, who’d been pressured by his party and Anti Suffragists to oppose the amendment, received a letter from his mother which he held in his pocket. It read, “Be a good boy” and ratify the amendment. After some delays, Burn broke the 48-48 tie and the amendment passed. There was backlash to his vote but that single “AYE” vote set his career path in public service in Tennessee. Burn was right to take his mama’s advice.
Women legally had the right to vote since 1920, but the South Carolina General Assembly did not officially ratify the 19th Amendment until July 1, 1969. The General Assembly recognized Aiken’s own Grand Dame of Women’s Suffrage, Mrs. Eulalie Salley, at the Statehouse. Salley said, “I’ve been a Democrat all my life but I finally had to get an awfully good Republican to get this through.” Salley was referring to Aiken’s Sen. Gilbert McMillan who, along with his colleagues, passed the 19th Amendment unanimously.
By the summer of 1969, women in Aiken had been voting for nearly 50 years, so life didn’t change much that day. But good sources say that, in true Aiken fashion, the best linens and fine China were dusted off and put to use at house parties and galas befitting the occasion.
It was the right thing to do.
An editorial from the Aiken Standard, South Carolina.