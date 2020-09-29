I wanted to take a moment to remind everyone that they may register to vote in the Nov. 3 election, if they register by Oct. 3.
Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed out shortly to all who requested them. It is very important that you fill out the ballot and either place it in the mail or drop it off to an early election site where drop boxes will be provided or at the supervisor of elections office in Sebring. Do not wait. Fill it out the day you receive it to be assured that it will be counted.
If you have questions, you may call the elections office to get them answered. They will be happy to help and their number is 863-402-6655 or by going to soe@votehighlands.com
Chet Brojek
Sebring