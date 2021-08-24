NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing.
Vrabel told reporters he woke up with a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. Another rapid test also turned up positive, so Vrabel was given a PCR test, which he expects will return Monday as positive.
“This isn’t the first time that we’ve gone through this, so whatever the protocols are we’ll follow them exactly how they’re laid out,” said Vrabel, who disclosed this spring that he was vaccinated.
The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 in a preseason game Saturday night. They traveled to Florida on Tuesday and practiced jointly with the Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday.
Under NFL protocols, Vrabel must have two negative test results within 48 hours to go back to work inside the Titans’ headquarters or remain in quarantine for 10 days. That could keep him away until Sept. 1. The Titans open the season on Sept. 12, hosting Arizona.
Vrabel made clear he didn’t want to take away from what he saw in the Titans’ win over Tampa Bay even with so many starters watching from the sideline.
“Watching the tape after the game just really proud of a lot of those guys that competed,” Vrabel said. “And that’s what I want this to be about. And I’m sorry that it’s it’s not.”
The Titans scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in the game and kept the Tampa Bay offense in check throughout the evening. The Bucs had four punts and a turnover on downs on their first five possessions of the game.
Blaine Gabbert started at quarterback for the Bucs and was 3 of 6 passing for 33 yards. He was replaced by Ryan Griffin, who was 6 of 11 for 45 yards.
Kyle Trask, a rookie from Florida, played the second half for the Bucs and was 13 of 26 for 131 yards and two interceptions.
The Buccaneers have made sure their starters get plenty of rest during the preseason, although that’s going to change a little bit Saturday, as Tampa Bay visits Houston for the final preseason game of the year.
Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said the regulars will get playing time in preparation for the regular-season opener with Dallas on Sept. 9.
“We’ve got so long before we play them,” Arians said. “We can’t go against Dallas and all of sudden play game speed. We’ve got to have some game speed under our belt before we show up against the Cowboys.”